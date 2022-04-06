Rams LT Joe Noteboom: 'Coaches Have the Confidence' in Whitworth Replacement

Noteboom believes his recent extension shows a sign of faith in his ability to be the starting left tackle.

Other than the quarterback, one could make an argument that the most important position on the offensive side of the ball is the left tackle. Tasked with protecting the quarterback's blind side, a good left tackle can be the difference between a playoff team and a team contending for the number one overall pick in the draft.

For the last five seasons, the Rams have had the luxury of Andrew Whitworth holding down the left tackle position as one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Now, after serving as a key member of the Rams' Super Bowl win, Whitworth has decided to hang up his cleats and retire.

However, the Rams believe they already have Whitworth's replacement on their roster in Joe Noteboom. Noteboom, who signed a three-year, $40 million deal this offseason, fully believes he's been put in the best possible position to assume Whitworth's starting role.

“The best part is knowing the coaches have the confidence in you to sign you back to a contract here and put you in that spot,” Noteboom said, via ESPN. “But it’s also a challenge. Being the guy now comes with a little more responsibility. It’s motivating more than ever.”

“It was a perfect situation [to learn],” Noteboom said. “There was no other guy in the league I’d rather have been behind for those four years. That gives me confidence going into it.”

There is no doubt that Noteboom has large shoes to fill following the retirement of Whitworth and his impressive five-year stint with the Rams. What can be said for sure, though, is that Noteboom has the full confidence of the Rams coaching staff to be their star left tackle moving forward.

