Rams Top 5 Free Agents: Will Von Miller & Odell Beckham Jr. Re-Sign?
Fresh off a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 6, the Los Angeles Rams have several roster questions to address as the offseason is well underway. There are several notable free agents to consider, but at roughly $13 million over the salary cap, it might take some creative restructuring and extensions to gain some wiggle room.
Let’s take a look at the top five free agents the Rams should be focusing on this offseason and what they might bring on the open market:
Von Miller
Miller is by far the most notable free agent for the Rams to consider, and maybe one of the most important for a run at Super Bowl LVII next February. After the trade and while he was healing, he started off a little slow but soon found his All-Pro form recording nine sacks in his final eight games including the playoffs.
Miller will be 33, which the Rams will have to consider, and that will affect his market value. It could be his last opportunity at a big contract. According to Spotrac.com, Miller’s market value reaches just over $10 million a year, and he could garner a two-year deal.
Odell Beckham Jr.
After Miller, Beckham should be the next target for the Rams. After his release from the Cleveland Browns and lots of speculation he might not be the receiver he was early in his career, the Rams took a flyer on Beckham for $1.25 million and he quickly silenced his critics, becoming one of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s primary targets.
Provided Beckham heals quickly from his Super Bowl ACL injury, he could be back after the start of the season and could still be an asset to another Super Bowl run. According to Spotrac.com, Beckham’s market value stands at $13.1 million a year should the Rams or anyone else be interested.
Darious Williams
Williams has played a crucial role in the Rams’ defense over the last few seasons, including 2020 which saw him collect four interceptions and 14 pass breakups. But 2021 saw a different Williams who struggled during the regular season but stepped up in the post-season.
Based on this season the Rams may decide to let Williams enter the open market, where Spotrac.com projects a four-year, $58 million contract awaits him.
Austin Corbett
One of the biggest question marks for the Rams entering 2021 was its offensive line. But with Corbett’s play, it became a strength of the team. Corbett allowed just three sacks in the regular season.
Since chemistry on the offensive line is so important in the NFL, the Rams may decide to keep Corbett rather than rely on 2021 second-round draft pick Tutu Atwell to take over. According to Spotrac.com, Corbett’s next contract could be four years and $35 million.
Sony Michel
After a series of unfortunate injuries to running backs, the Rams dealt for Michel in a trade with New England. Michel was a pleasant surprise, offering a physical style of running that the other Rams backs could not match. Michel rushed for 845 yards but isn’t expected to take back over the starting role in 2022 with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. returning to health. Spotrac predicts someone will pay Michel in the neighborhood of $10 million over two years.
