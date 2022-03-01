Skip to main content

Rams Top 5 Free Agents: Will Von Miller & Odell Beckham Jr. Re-Sign?

Can L.A. keep the Super Bowl team together and attempt a repeat?

Fresh off a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 6, the Los Angeles Rams have several roster questions to address as the offseason is well underway. There are several notable free agents to consider, but at roughly $13 million over the salary cap, it might take some creative restructuring and extensions to gain some wiggle room.

Let’s take a look at the top five free agents the Rams should be focusing on this offseason and what they might bring on the open market:

Von Miller

Miller is by far the most notable free agent for the Rams to consider, and maybe one of the most important for a run at Super Bowl LVII next February. After the trade and while he was healing, he started off a little slow but soon found his All-Pro form recording nine sacks in his final eight games including the playoffs.

Miller will be 33, which the Rams will have to consider, and that will affect his market value. It could be his last opportunity at a big contract. According to Spotrac.com, Miller’s market value reaches just over $10 million a year, and he could garner a two-year deal.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.

After Miller, Beckham should be the next target for the Rams. After his release from the Cleveland Browns and lots of speculation he might not be the receiver he was early in his career, the Rams took a flyer on Beckham for $1.25 million and he quickly silenced his critics, becoming one of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s primary targets.

Provided Beckham heals quickly from his Super Bowl ACL injury, he could be back after the start of the season and could still be an asset to another Super Bowl run. According to Spotrac.com, Beckham’s market value stands at $13.1 million a year should the Rams or anyone else be interested.

Darious Williams

Williams has played a crucial role in the Rams’ defense over the last few seasons, including 2020 which saw him collect four interceptions and 14 pass breakups. But 2021 saw a different Williams who struggled during the regular season but stepped up in the post-season.

Recommended Articles

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams In PFF Top 101; Who’s Missing?

The Rams reached the top of the mountain in 2021. Who are some of the players that contributed the most according to Pro Football Focus?

By Timm Hamm
16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022
Play

Rams Free Agency Looming: What's Andrew Whitworth Retirement Plan?

Will Andrew Whitworth run it back or call it a career after after 16 seasons?

By Connor Zimmerlee
35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
odell rams city
Play

Rams Top 5 Free Agents: Will Von Miller & Odell Beckham Jr. Re-Sign?

Can L.A. keep the Super Bowl team together and attempt a repeat?

By Timm Hamm
40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

Based on this season the Rams may decide to let Williams enter the open market, where Spotrac.com projects a four-year, $58 million contract awaits him.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) rushes during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Corbett

One of the biggest question marks for the Rams entering 2021 was its offensive line. But with Corbett’s play, it became a strength of the team. Corbett allowed just three sacks in the regular season.

Since chemistry on the offensive line is so important in the NFL, the Rams may decide to keep Corbett rather than rely on 2021 second-round draft pick Tutu Atwell to take over. According to Spotrac.com, Corbett’s next contract could be four years and $35 million.

Sony Michel

After a series of unfortunate injuries to running backs, the Rams dealt for Michel in a trade with New England. Michel was a pleasant surprise, offering a physical style of running that the other Rams backs could not match. Michel rushed for 845 yards but isn’t expected to take back over the starting role in 2022 with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. returning to health. Spotrac predicts someone will pay Michel in the neighborhood of $10 million over two years.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams In PFF Top 101; Who’s Missing?

By Timm Hamm
16 minutes ago
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022
News

Rams Free Agency Looming: What's Andrew Whitworth Retirement Plan?

By Connor Zimmerlee
35 minutes ago
odell rams city
News

Rams Top 5 Free Agents: Will Von Miller & Odell Beckham Jr. Re-Sign?

By Timm Hamm
40 minutes ago
Rams - London
News

NFL Releases International Schedule: Rams Likely Headed Out of Country in 2022

By Richie Whitt
44 minutes ago
USATSI_17681282
News

Matthew Stafford Contract Extension Imminent, “Huge Part” of Rams Future

By Matt Galatzan
57 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Biggest Draft Needs Heading Into NFL Scouting Combine

By Nicholas Cothrel
10 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Sean McVay's Contract Extension With Rams Expected to be Done Soon

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 26, 2022
Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Sean McVay Won't Pursue TV Roles, Confirms He's Committed to Coaching Rams

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 25, 2022