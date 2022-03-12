Skip to main content

Rams' QB Stafford Was 'Willing' to Play for Colts

The Rams won a Super Bowl with Stafford leading the way under center. How close was he to being a Colt?

With the news of Carson Wentz's trade from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders, the Colts find themselves once again without a starting quarterback. First, Andrew Luck retired, then his successor Jacoby Brissett wasn't good enough, so the Colts signed Philip Rivers. Rivers retired, now his successor, Wentz, is gone too.

Did the Colts have a shot at Matthew Stafford? NFL insider Peter Schrager appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed to the football world that before he was traded to the Rams, there was interest from Stafford in joining the Colts.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gestures downfield in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Matthew Stafford

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford

But, like the Commanders, Indianapolis didn't have the needed draft assets to make it work. 

“Stafford was willing to be a Colt last year,” Schrager said. “He was willing to go to the Colts … But they didn’t go over the top to go get Matthew Stafford last year. It was more ‘Hey, Frank Reich and Carson Wentz can go do this.'”

McAfee was quick to point out that the last two quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl - Tom Brady and Stafford - were both linked to the Colts. But instead, Indy ended up with Rivers and Wentz.

Stafford joined the Rams after they courted Detroit more successfully than Washington and Indianapolis did, and had one of the best seasons of his career, aside from the Super Bowl win. He led the Rams to a 12-5 record while throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns.

brady

Tom Brady

Carson-Wentz-030922-1-GETTY-FTR

Carson Wentz

luck

Andrew Luck

The Colts, on the other hand, went 8-9 as Wentz went 8-8 as a starter and had one of the worst games of his season in a Week 18 loss to the Jaguars. That was a game Indianapolis needed to win to clinch a post-season berth.

Now the Colts have another chance to get it right at quarterback. The one thing we do know is it won't be Stafford.

