Rams vs. Chiefs Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Los Angeles Rams head east to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to take on one of the best teams in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams are 3-7 and on a four-game losing streak. That's the worst start ever by a defending Super Bowl champion, and things are only getting worse for coach Sean McVay.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is out and currently in concussion protocol, and the team's leading receiver, Cooper Kupp, and leading rusher, Darrell Henderson Jr. are both out.

Kupp is recovering from an injury and Henderson Jr. was released by the team this week.

"It's been challenging," acknowledged Rams coach Sean McVay, who is mired in his first four-game losing streak. "There's a lot of different things that we've worked through as it relates to the injuries, the moving parts, and some of those types of things. And so you just have to be able to say, ‘Alright, who's up next? What does that look like?'"

The Chiefs are riding high at a time of year when they only seem to get better. Kansas City has won 24 straight games in November and December.

"We have good players, good locker room. Coaches that are willing to work. I mean, a combination that does well, but it's everybody," Reid offered by way of explanation. "It's not one thing we're doing."

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (3-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (72,936)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, 1:25 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Kansas City Chiefs -15.5 (-110), L.A. Rams +15.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Chiefs -1205, Rams +750

