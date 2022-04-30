Skip to main content

WATCH: Les Snead and Sean McVay Call Logan Bruss to Let Him Know He's a Ram

Snead and McVay were fired up to let Bruss know they were drafting him.

For young men who grow up playing football, they all share a dream of hearing their name called in the NFL Draft. 

That dream came true for Logan Bruss on Friday night, as the Rams picked Bruss with the 104th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, a pick that had everyone in the Rams draft house fired up. 

Among those fired up was scout Brian Hill, who jumped in the pool as a result of Bruss being available at 104. Just as excited were Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, who appeared fired up on their phone call to let Bruss know he had been drafted. 

From the moment he took the phone from Snead, McVay was visibly amped up over the selection of Bruss, asking him if he was ready to roll and get to work for the Rams. 

McVay would also mention the Rams' proclivity of selecting Wisconsin offensive lineman, as Bruss joins Rob Havenstein and David Edwards as the third Badger on the line. 

Not seen in the video was offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, who McVay lets Bruss know he thinks he looks like a Roman soldier and that he is extremely excited to work with him as well. 

Bruss found himself drafted into possibly the perfect situation, Bruss will join the defending Super Bowl champions with the support of both the front office and coaching staff, but the players on the offensive line as well. 

Logan Bruss

Logan Bruss

Logan Bruss

Logan Bruss

Logan Bruss

Logan Bruss attempts to catch a deflected pass.

