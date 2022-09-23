Rams Coach: RB Malcolm Brown 'Great Addition'

Through two games, the run game still remains an issue in 2022 for the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season the Rams boasted one of the best offenses in the NFL despite an inability to run the ball consistently, and so far this year they appear to be on the same path. They are averaging 231.5 yards per game through the air but only 58.5 yards per game on the ground.

So far neither Cam Akers nor Darrell Henderson Jr. nor the run blocking have inspired much confidence. As a result, the Rams signed veteran running back Malcolm Brown, who offensive coordinator Liam Coen is happy to have back in the locker room.

"He's awesome. Malcolm is a pro's pro," Coen said. " He just does everything the right way, both on and off the field. He'll be a great example for a ton of our younger players, both in that room and out of that room."

"He does things the right way and he can make plays, man. He's had some of the best blitz pickups that we've ever had here. He's made some great plays for us. He'll be a great addition to that room.”

In 70 career games with the Rams, Brown has recorded 298 carries for 1,188 yards and 13 touchdowns.

If the Rams want to repeat as Super Bowl champions, improving their run game will be a much-needed step moving forward. Brown might not be the solution to that issue, but if the first two games are any indicator of how the season will go, then signing him definitely can't hurt.

