Skip to main content
NFL Draft

‘Gold Star’: OG Logan Bruss Was ‘Clear-Cut’ Choice for Rams in NFL Draft

Bruss was the 104th overall pick in third round of the draft Friday

The Los Angeles Rams bolstered the right side of their offensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, as the Super Bowl champs selected Wisconsin right guard Logan Bruss in the third round with the 104th overall pick.

Though the selection of an offensive lineman was always a high possibility for LA, it remained uncertain just exactly what direction the team would take with their first pick. 

Logan Bruss

USATSI_18133905

But when general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay spoke to the media Friday following the third round, they made it clear that Bruss was one of their most coveted prospects regardless of draft position. 

Logan Bruss

USATSI_13431215

“This one was definitely a clear-cut,” Snead said. “He was starred. He got the gold star, or one of the gold stars of ‘hey, we take this player at 104.’”

Bruss now joins a Rams' offensive line room that recently lost Austin Corbett via free agency, and Andrew Whitworth to retirement following their Super Bowl run. McVay didn’t mince his words when discussing the impact Bruss can have early on next season. 

Logan Bruss (left) and second overall pick Aiden Hutchinson

USATSI_16876705

“Bruss is going to be a guy who comes in and immediately continues to compete and raise the standards in that room,” McVay said. “He’s our kind of guy. He’s gonna come in immediately and compete to start at right guard.” 

Bruss, a four-year player, appeared in 32 games with 25 starts for the Badgers, including 16 starts at right tackle and 6 at right guard. McVay admitted that the Wisconsin connection made the evaluation of Bruss easier.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17454430
Play

Rams Draft: L.A. Selects Notre Dame RB No. 164

The Los Angeles Rams continue to add to their Super Bowl winning roster in this year's NFL Draft.

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
1 hour ago
922269D5-9223-4EF8-AE51-7DF2C26E30A1
Play

Rams Select South Carolina St. CB Decobie Durant at No. 142 in NFL Draft

Durant is the second HBCU player off the board so far in this year’s draft

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_15449585
Play

Rams Trade Future Draft Pick To Browns For CB Troy Hill

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago

“Just the overall athleticism,” McVay said of Bruss’ ability. “It’s always a little bit easier evaluation when you get these Wisconsin linemen because there are so many nuances to what they do in the run game, protections … I think the flexibility, the bend, just the overall athleticism and then just the mental makeup.” 

With the addition of Bruss, the Rams now have a promising o-line that includes left tackle Joe Noteboom and center, Brian Allen. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here 

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17454430
News

Rams Draft: L.A. Selects Notre Dame RB No. 164

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
922269D5-9223-4EF8-AE51-7DF2C26E30A1
News

Rams Select South Carolina St. CB Decobie Durant at No. 142 in NFL Draft

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
USATSI_15449585
News

Rams Trade Future Draft Pick To Browns For CB Troy Hill

By Ram Digest Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_13431215
News

WATCH: Les Snead and Sean McVay Call Logan Bruss to Let Him Know He's a Ram

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
USATSI_17826490
News

WATCH: Rams Coaches Celebrate Logan Bruss Pick At NFL Draft House

By Matt Galatzan17 hours ago
USATSI_18133905
News

Rams Select Wisconsin OG Logan Bruss With No. 104 Pick In NFL Draft

By Matt Galatzan17 hours ago
8ACA2419-D8BC-4B79-9343-C4B91613642F
News

WATCH: Rams’ Sean McVay Has Hilarious Reaction to Patriots 1st-Round Pick

By Zach DimmittApr 29, 2022
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Follow Along With Every NFL Draft Pick In Rams Digest Live Tracker

By Ram Digest StaffApr 28, 2022