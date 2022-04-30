‘Gold Star’: OG Logan Bruss Was ‘Clear-Cut’ Choice for Rams in NFL Draft

Bruss was the 104th overall pick in third round of the draft Friday

The Los Angeles Rams bolstered the right side of their offensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, as the Super Bowl champs selected Wisconsin right guard Logan Bruss in the third round with the 104th overall pick.

Though the selection of an offensive lineman was always a high possibility for LA, it remained uncertain just exactly what direction the team would take with their first pick.

Logan Bruss But when general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay spoke to the media Friday following the third round, they made it clear that Bruss was one of their most coveted prospects regardless of draft position. Logan Bruss “This one was definitely a clear-cut,” Snead said. “He was starred. He got the gold star, or one of the gold stars of ‘hey, we take this player at 104.’” Bruss now joins a Rams' offensive line room that recently lost Austin Corbett via free agency, and Andrew Whitworth to retirement following their Super Bowl run. McVay didn’t mince his words when discussing the impact Bruss can have early on next season. Logan Bruss (left) and second overall pick Aiden Hutchinson

“Bruss is going to be a guy who comes in and immediately continues to compete and raise the standards in that room,” McVay said. “He’s our kind of guy. He’s gonna come in immediately and compete to start at right guard.”

Bruss, a four-year player, appeared in 32 games with 25 starts for the Badgers, including 16 starts at right tackle and 6 at right guard. McVay admitted that the Wisconsin connection made the evaluation of Bruss easier.

“Just the overall athleticism,” McVay said of Bruss’ ability. “It’s always a little bit easier evaluation when you get these Wisconsin linemen because there are so many nuances to what they do in the run game, protections … I think the flexibility, the bend, just the overall athleticism and then just the mental makeup.”

With the addition of Bruss, the Rams now have a promising o-line that includes left tackle Joe Noteboom and center, Brian Allen.

