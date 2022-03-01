Skip to main content

Matthew Stafford Contract Extension Imminent, “Huge Part” of Rams Future

Fresh off of a Super Bowl win, the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford are reportedly in talks for an extension

The Los Angeles Rams finally crossed the finish line with a Super Bowl win this season, sealing the first championship for the franchise in more than two decades.

One of the driving forces behind that title was quarterback Matthew Stafford, who won earned the first Super Bowl win of his career, just months after being traded to Los Angeles from the Detroit Lions in exchange for Jared Goff and multiple draft picks.

Now, after bringing the vision of Sean McVay and Les Snead into fruition, Stafford looks to be in line for a contract extension, per reports.

USATSI_17690776

Matthew Stafford

USATSI_17699371

Matthew Stafford

“When the Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford in that blockbuster deal, his contract was untouched," Rapoport said just before the Super Bowl. "He Needs an extension. I'm told after the season, the Rams and his agent, Tom Condon, are going to sit down and hammer out an extension. They have some big things to do… Stafford is a huge part of that.”

Stafford is entering the final year of his deal with the Rams in 2022, where he is set to make $23 million.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17681282
Play

Matthew Stafford Contract Extension Imminent, “Huge Part” of Rams Future

Fresh off of a Super Bowl win, the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford are reportedly in talks for an extension

By Matt Galatzan
59 seconds ago
59 seconds ago
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams' Biggest Draft Needs Heading Into NFL Scouting Combine

What are the Rams' biggest draft needs with the NFL Scouting Combine on the horizon?

By Nicholas Cothrel
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Report: Sean McVay's Contract Extension With Rams Expected to be Done Soon

Rams coach Sean McVay is reportedly on the brink of getting a new contract extension.

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 26, 2022
Feb 26, 2022

If Stafford and the Rams were unable to reach an agreement, he would become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

USATSI_17680473

Matthew Stafford

USATSI_17681282

Matthew Stafford

Snead and the Rams have no intention of letting it go that far and are expected to wrap up Stafford with a new deal for the foreseeable future.

“When I talked to Rams general manager Les Snead a couple of days ago about this, he said that when they did the deal, Stafford told him its not just about 2021,” Rapoport said. “It is about the years past this. They think they'll get it done.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17681282
News

Matthew Stafford Contract Extension Imminent, “Huge Part” of Rams Future

By Matt Galatzan
1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Biggest Draft Needs Heading Into NFL Scouting Combine

By Nicholas Cothrel
9 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Sean McVay's Contract Extension With Rams Expected to be Done Soon

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 26, 2022
Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Sean McVay Won't Pursue TV Roles, Confirms He's Committed to Coaching Rams

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 25, 2022
Sep 8, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner (left) talks with Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips prior to a game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Wes Phillips Says he Can Feel the Passion From Vikings' Fanbase That the Rams Lacked

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 25, 2022
Sep 3, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt (45) rushes against North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Jordan Tucker (74) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams 2022 NFL Draft Interview: University North Carolina OT Jordan Tucker

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke (left) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy alongside head coach Sean McVay after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

5 Keys to the Rams ‘Running it Back’ for the 2022 Season

By MJ Hurley
Feb 25, 2022
Jun 8, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players practice during mini camp held at the practice faciiity at Cal State Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rams Could Build Training Facility, Headquarters in Woodland Hills

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 24, 2022