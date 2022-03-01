Matthew Stafford Contract Extension Imminent, “Huge Part” of Rams Future

Fresh off of a Super Bowl win, the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford are reportedly in talks for an extension

The Los Angeles Rams finally crossed the finish line with a Super Bowl win this season, sealing the first championship for the franchise in more than two decades.

One of the driving forces behind that title was quarterback Matthew Stafford, who won earned the first Super Bowl win of his career, just months after being traded to Los Angeles from the Detroit Lions in exchange for Jared Goff and multiple draft picks.

Now, after bringing the vision of Sean McVay and Les Snead into fruition, Stafford looks to be in line for a contract extension, per reports.

Matthew Stafford Matthew Stafford

“When the Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford in that blockbuster deal, his contract was untouched," Rapoport said just before the Super Bowl. "He Needs an extension. I'm told after the season, the Rams and his agent, Tom Condon, are going to sit down and hammer out an extension. They have some big things to do… Stafford is a huge part of that.”

Stafford is entering the final year of his deal with the Rams in 2022, where he is set to make $23 million.

If Stafford and the Rams were unable to reach an agreement, he would become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Matthew Stafford Matthew Stafford

Snead and the Rams have no intention of letting it go that far and are expected to wrap up Stafford with a new deal for the foreseeable future.

“When I talked to Rams general manager Les Snead a couple of days ago about this, he said that when they did the deal, Stafford told him its not just about 2021,” Rapoport said. “It is about the years past this. They think they'll get it done.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.