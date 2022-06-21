Rams Raheem Morris Best NFL Coach Without A Head Job?

Raheem Morris is one of the most respected names in the game.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has garnered a lot of praise since being hired by Sean McVay and has been named as one of the top coordinators in the game by multiple outlets, including Pro Football Focus.

And for good reason, with the Rams defense remaining a force once he took over from Brandon Staley after the 2021 season.

Staley, of course, was hired by the neighboring Chargers as their new head coach.

Morris now returns to the fold in 2022 working with an even more talented Rams defense that features superstars such as Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald, as well as the addition of Bobby Wagner.

Now, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is heaping praise on Morris as well, calling him one of the best coaches in the NFL.

“I’ve been in the National Football League for over 20 years,” Tomlin said on the “Pivot Podcast.” “I know the coaches, and I know some of the guys being denied are in the top 32. Raheem Morris is the best coach I know and have ever been around that don’t have a head job.”

Morris will return for a second season with the Rams, looking to add another Super Bowl ring to his résumé, as he looks to prove that he is capable of being a head coach at the NFL level.

