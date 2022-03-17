Rams Mock Draft: Darious Williams Replacement Heading to LA?

Could the Rams be looking at a replacement in the secondary for Darious Williams?

For fans of teams who don't win the Super Bowl, the second their season ends they look forward to two things: free agency and mock drafts. The Rams, winners of Super Bowl LVI, enter free agency and mock draft season looking to run it back in 2022 and repeat as Super Bowl champs.

However, while fans of other teams run countless mock draft simulators, fans of the Rams won't be doing so, as the Rams only have one pick in the first three rounds of the NFL draft.

With their first pick being the 104th pick in the draft, the Rams will be an interesting team to watch come draft time as they are already one of the most complete teams in the NFL.

A possible area of need though for the Rams could be a cornerback. Darious Williams, who started 13 regular season games and all four playoff games for the Rams last season, is now gone, signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports Darious Williams Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) competes for extra yardage after a catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) defends in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1236 Darious Williams Darious Williams

While Williams was not an elite corner opposite of Ramsey, his production will be missed in 2022. He totaled nine pass deflections and 71 tackles, which the Rams will now look to possibly replace in the draft.

If the Rams do turn to the draft for a Williams replacement, it will be interesting to see who they consider with their third round pick. In PFF's latest mock draft, a possible name to watch is Marcus Jones, a cornerback from the University of Houston.

Jones had an impressive 2021 season for the Cougars, racking up five interceptions and a forced fumble, showing an ability to create turnovers on defense. He also added 47 total tackles and 13 pass deflections on the season.

Marcus Jones Marcus Jones defends a pass against Cincinnati. Marcus Jones intercepts a pass against Cincinnati.

There is no telling what the Rams will ultimately do to address the departure of Williams, as free agency has just started. However, if they do choose to use a pick rather than trade it away, keep an eye on Marcus Jones as a potential replacement for the defense.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.