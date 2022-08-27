Skip to main content
Bengals 9, Rams 0: Costly Fumble Sours Rams First Half Success

A fumble by running back Jake Funk ended up costing Los Angeles a chance for an easy score

The final preseason for some roster are about seeing what starters look like in motion before the season begins. For other franchises, it’s about finalizing the roster with fringe names on the bubble.

The Los Angeles Rams lean toward the latter entering the second half of Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a battle to see which quarterback is set to back up Matthew Stafford. Which defensive backs will fortify the secondary? Could a receiver carve out an established role with the first-team offense?

So far, those questions have failed to be answered entirely as the Rams trail 9-0 at Paul Brown Stadium. The hope is better results are on the horizon in the second half.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins earned the starting nod. His best drive came in the second quarter. Perkins connected with receiver Jared Pinkney for a gain of 25. Three plays later on third-and-7, he found receiver and preseason standout Lance McCutcheon for a gain of 13.

The Rams couldn’t on third down, but things only soured more after further review. At Cincinnati’s 10, running back Jake Funk would fumble when safety Trayvon Henderson jarred the ball loose on contact.

Perkins finished the first half 4 of 8 passing for 45 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per throw. Funk averaged 3.4 yards per play on the ground. Four different receivers made one catch.

With Cincinnati electing to rest quarterback Joe Burrow, veteran Brandon Allen earned the starting nod. He finished his night going 11 of 15 passing for 130 yards, leading the Bengals to a pair of field goals.

Bengals defensive end Noah Spence recorded the team’s only sack in the second quarter. Kicker Evan McPherson recorded three field goals, including one from 39 yards out as time expired.

The Rams will receive the ball to begin the second half. 

