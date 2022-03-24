John Wolford quickly became a fan-favorite among Rams fans when he signed with the team in 2019. Now entering the 2022 season, Wolford announced on social media that he would be returning to the Rams for a third season.

Wolford was an exclusive rights free agent for the Rams, meaning he is a player that has accrued two or fewer seasons in the NFL with an expired contract. Should a team choose to extend a qualifying offer to an exclusive rights free agent, which is worth the league minimum, that player is not able to negotiate with other teams. For Wolford, the league minimum is more than enough to run it back with the Rams in 2022.

Prior to signing with the Rams in 2019, Wolford's future in football was possibly over. Wolford was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets out of Wake Forest after the 2018 NFL draft but would ultimately be cut before the season even started.

Following his season in the AAF, which saw him lead the league in passing touchdowns, he was signed to the Rams practice squad.

Upon signing with the Rams and becoming Jared Goff's backup, Wolford immediately became a fan-favorite. Wolford did start one game in place of an injured Jared Goff that inspired confidence in the quarterback, against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of the 2020 season.

His lone start against the Cardinals saw Wolford complete 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and an interception while adding 56 rushing yards on six carries as well.

While Wolford may not be an elite quarterback ready to lead a franchise, he is the perfect backup to have for emergency starts should Stafford get hurt, which is why it makes perfect sense for him and the Rams to run it back in 2022.

