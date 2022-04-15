Rams Continuing the Party, Taking the Lombardi Trophy on the Road
While it has been two months since the Rams beat the Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI, they are keeping the party going well into the summer for their fans.
The Rams Super Bowl parade was hosted on Feb. 16 following their Super Bowl win, ending up in front of the historic LA Coliseum as a crowd of thousands of fans gathered to support their team one more time.
Now, in a little over a week, the Rams have announced that they will be taking the show on the road, allowing their fans that aren't in Los Angeles a chance to see the coveted Lombardi Trophy in person, with each stop being free to attend and including an opportunity for a photo with the trophy.
Sean McVay holds the Lombardi trophy
Matthew Stafford holds the Lombardi Trophy
Aaron Donald holds the Lombardi Trophy at the Rams Super Bowl parade.
The tour will kick off on April 23 in Thousand Oaks, running all the way through June 4-5, where it will conclude with a two-day event at SoFi stadium for season ticket members.
However, despite the Rams taking the Lombardi Trophy on a tour throughout Southern California for their fans, one lucky fan has already had the opportunity to be up close and personal with the trophy.
Rams superfan Sal Martinez, the owner of Golden Ram Barbershop which is completely decked out in Rams memorabilia, was surprised mid-interview lately by Rams safety Terrell Burgess with the Lombardi Trophy.
For Martinez, who is a lifelong and diehard Rams fan, this moment was truly special to him. He was visibly choked up after holding the trophy, going on to say "it definitely made my decade."
Now, much like Martinez, other diehard super fans of the Rams will get their moment to see the trophy and take a picture with it to keep forever. For fans who have waited decades to see their home team bring home the Lombardi Trophy, it doesn't get much better than that.
