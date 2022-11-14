Rams LB Ernest Jones: 'Nobody Will Say Anything' Once LA Flips a Switch

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak.

But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.

And along the way, while choosing to speak in absolutes rather than hypotheticals, he's also predicting some silence from the doubters.

"Truth be told, the guys in this locker room, we gonna figure it out," Jones said. " ... And when we do, nobody will say anything."

Jones is coming off a rookie season where he burst onto the scene with two interceptions and a sack in the regular season. In February's Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he tallied another sack and had a pass defense.

But this season has been a quiet one for Jones who, headed into the year, was seen as the third star of LA's defensive front behind linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Jones has failed to register a sack this season and has just one pass defense after being a productive linebacker in coverage as a rookie. On a positive note, he led LA with 10 total tackles on Sunday, showing things could be trending in a positive direction.



He's staying more than positive about the trend of his team as well.

"We always do, we always will (figure it out)," Jones said. "We got each other's back, so we gonna figure it out ... Hell yeah. We (aren't) over till they tell us it's over."

The Rams have another chance to get back into the desperate fight toward the playoffs when they visit the New Orleans Saints (3-7) on Sunday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.