Rams Trail Cardinals After Uninspiring First Half Performance

The Los Angeles Rams (3-5) entered their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) in desperate need of a win if they wanted to keep their already slim playoff hopes alive.

Doing so, though, became even more difficult when quarterback Matthew Stafford was announced as out for the game with John Wolford to start in his place. Not to be outdone themselves, the Cardinals announced that Kyler Murray would miss the game and Colt McCoy was named the starter.

Suddenly two struggling offenses got even worse on paper, and it showed with an ugly first quarter. The Rams opened the game with a 14-play, 57-yard drive on their opening possession which ended in a field goal for the 3-0 lead.

However, the Cardinals answered with a 14-play, 57-yard drive of their own that tied the game at 3-3. At the end of the first quarter, neither team had cracked 100 yards of offense, with the Rams racking up 65 yards and the Cardinals recording 62.

The second quarter did not get off to a much better start as both teams punted twice before the Cardinals went on a 13-play, 66-yard touchdown drive to give the Cardinals a 10-3 lead.

Upon getting the ball back following the lengthy touchdown drive, the Rams gave the ball right back on a John Wolford fumble, which the Cardinals turned into a touchdown and a 17-3 lead at halftime.

An uninspiring first half for the Rams saw them get outgained by the Cardinals 174 yards to 77.

The Cardinals scoring just before the half could be an issue for the Rams, as they will get the ball out of the locker room and a scoring drive could put this game out of reach with how the Rams are playing on offense.

The Rams will start the second half on defense.

