Rams Injury Update: ‘Major Setback’ for Rookie WR

Ben Skowronek suffered a setback Saturday night.
Author:

Seventh round wide receiver Ben Skowronek is no lock to make the final 53-man roster. He's fighting for a roster spot, and on Saturday night in the Rams' preseason opener, he suffered a major setback. Skowronek will undergo surgery to repair a fractured forearm, the team announced.

Skowronek's recovery time post-surgery has not been set. As cutdown day approaches, he'll have to hope that what he showed over the first couple of weeks, will give the coaches confidence he has what it takes to stick around. 

What Skowronek does have going for him is the Rams used a Day 3 draft pick on him. They had to use draft capital to get him, unlike the undrafted signees who also find themselves fighting for roster spots. 

Skowronek recorded 29 catches for 439 yards and five touchdowns in his senior season at Notre Dame. 

Skowronek, as is Trishton Jackson and a handful of others, are looking to grab the final spot among the deep wide receiver group. 

Continue Reading: Rams Recap - QB Bryce Perkins Gives Team Reason To Keep Him Around

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

