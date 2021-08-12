Rams vs. Chargers: 3 Players to Watch in First Preseason Game

Who are three players to watch in the Rams first preseason game?

Training camp practices have been in full swing for weeks now, and preseason games are around the corner. Sure, the Rams' unit of starters likely won't see the field, but preseason competition poses an evaluation process for players who will round out the final roster.

From the Rams' 2021 draft class, undrafted signees, veterans proving they still belong and players in camp battles, there will be a surplus of storylines to monitor ahead of the regular season.

Coach Sean McVay's preseason blueprint has been straightforward ever since he took over the reins as the Rams head coach: the team's prominent players will not play in games that don't reflect in their overall season record.

Here are three players to watch in the Rams vs. Chargers preseason game on Saturday, August 14 at 7:00 P.M. PT:

1. TE Jacob Harris

The Rams added the former fourth-round tight end, Harris, out of UCF last April. During his time in the college ranks, Harris was used as a hybrid piece, lining up at both tight end and wide receiver.

As a member of the Rams, his role projects as a pass-catching tight end who can work the middle of the field and pose mismatches against opposing teams linebackers and safeties. Perhaps a favorable matchup to garner first downs.

Harris still sits behind the veteran Tyler Higbee, who enters his fifth season under McVay. However, with the departure via free agency of Gerald Everett, Harris could presumably take hold of the second tight end spot with an adequate preseason.

2. Jake Funk

In wake of Cam Akers' Achilles injury, the Rams running back depth has been a conversation all throughout training camp. While Darrell Henderson will fill the void as the team's lead back, who will step up and secure the No.2 and No.3 options remain to be seen.

Funk, the Rams' seventh-round pick out of Maryland, has impressed thus far in camp. McVay also spoke highly of the rookie rusher after the team's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.

Funk is destined to get a lot of looks against the Chargers as the Rams continue their pursuit for which pair of rushers will round out their running back room.

3. JuJu Hughes

Despite losing two key pieces to the secondary this offseason by the way of free agency, Hughes finds himself in a camp battle for one of the reserve safety spots.

Hughes will have to separate himself in the preseason from J.R. Reed and a handful of undrafted signees. One thing to monitor is how new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris utilizes his rotation of safties.

While Hughes was a star on last year’s HBO Hard Knocks, he didn't play much last season. He was primarily a special teams contributor, recording 204 snaps as opposed to six snaps on defense in 2020.

