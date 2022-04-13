Skip to main content

Exes to XFL: League's Head Coaches Include Two Former Rams

Wade Phillips and Jim Haslett were announced as future XFL head coaches on Wednesday.

Two former Los Angeles Rams coaches will officially be back on the sidelines coaching football in 2023. On Wednesday morning the XFL, which is set to re-boot in 2023, announced its list of head coaches which includes former Rams defensive coordinators Wade Phillips and Jim Haslett. 

Phillips, who was widely considered one of the best defensive minds in football, served as the Rams defensive coordinator from 2017-19. During his time with the Rams, they amassed a 33-15 record and reached the playoffs twice. However, that was the last season of football Phillips coached before the announcement that he will be joining the XFL in 2023. 

USATSI_13827512

Wade Phillips 

USATSI_13851190

Wade Phillips

USATSI_13712879

Wade Phillips 

For Haslett, one would have to go back even further to find the last time he coached for the Rams. In fact, Haslett was a coach on the Rams staff when the team was still in St. Louis. He was the defensive coordinator for the Rams 2006-08, as well as serving as the interim head coach in 2008. He most recently served as an inside linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans. 

USATSI_3566966

Jim Haslett 

USATSI_3550231

Jim Haslett

USATSI_3538131

Jim Haslett

The XFL will once again look to launch a successful league, with no guarantee of achieving this goal. What can be said, though, is that there will be no shortage of entertainment from coaches such as Phillips, who will be worth tuning in for once the league finally kicks off. 

