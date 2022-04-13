Exes to XFL: League's Head Coaches Include Two Former Rams
Two former Los Angeles Rams coaches will officially be back on the sidelines coaching football in 2023. On Wednesday morning the XFL, which is set to re-boot in 2023, announced its list of head coaches which includes former Rams defensive coordinators Wade Phillips and Jim Haslett.
Phillips, who was widely considered one of the best defensive minds in football, served as the Rams defensive coordinator from 2017-19. During his time with the Rams, they amassed a 33-15 record and reached the playoffs twice. However, that was the last season of football Phillips coached before the announcement that he will be joining the XFL in 2023.
Wade Phillips
Wade Phillips
Wade Phillips
For Haslett, one would have to go back even further to find the last time he coached for the Rams. In fact, Haslett was a coach on the Rams staff when the team was still in St. Louis. He was the defensive coordinator for the Rams 2006-08, as well as serving as the interim head coach in 2008. He most recently served as an inside linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans.
Jim Haslett
Jim Haslett
Jim Haslett
The XFL will once again look to launch a successful league, with no guarantee of achieving this goal. What can be said, though, is that there will be no shortage of entertainment from coaches such as Phillips, who will be worth tuning in for once the league finally kicks off.
Odell Beckham Back In L.A.? NFL Insider Updates Rams WR Status Following Surgery
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently spoke on how a recent surgery could have extended Odell Beckham Jr.'s career
Rams In Contact With Free Agent Stephon Gilmore
The Los Angeles Rams have been in contact with two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore late in NFL free agency.
Honey Badger Hunt: Rams WR Allen Robinson II Wants LA to Sign Tyrann Mathieu?
Mathieu could potentially be the fourth All-Pro on LA's defense should he sign
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!