'Hard Knocks': What If HBO Turned Its Cameras Back on Rams?

Forget the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams still boast their own fascinating storylines.

Yeah, yeah. We all tuned in Tuesday night to HBO's Hard Knocks series featuring the Dallas Cowboys.

It is, after all, a TV show about football.

Dak Prescott's scarred ankle and sore arm. Jerry Jones' tears (and over-salted McGriddle). Ezekiel Elliott's questionable gift-wrapping. Mike McCarthy's weird fascination with Austin Powers.

But why the Cowboys? They may be the NFL's most valuable franchise at $6.5 billion but, in case anyone has been keeping up, the organization formerly known as America's Team hasn't sniffed a Super Bowl in 26 years.

While the Cowboys are making their third appearance on Hard Knocks, there are 19 teams yet to be in the spotlight. And if the Cowboys can three-peat, why not the Los Angeles Rams?

L.A. was first featured in 2016, when the narratives included the team's move to the west coast from St. Louis, head coach Jeff Fisher cutting Nick Foles over the phone, rookie Jared Goff's indoctrination to the NFL and defensive lineman William Hayes' unconventional beliefs about the existence of mermaids.

In last year's second starring role, the Rams shared the spotlight with the Chargers as the teams underwent a unique training camp with no preseason games and the backdrop of COVID and the raging southern California wildfires.

But why not a Round 3 for the Rams?

If this Summer HBO turned its cameras to the sights, sounds and storylines at UC Irvine, America would be fixated. The Top 5 plots:

5. Bucs' Blueprint - Following Tampa Bay's historic run in 2020, can the Rams acquire a quarterback who enjoyed a long history with another team and then not only host, but win a Super Bowl? After all, it will be played at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022.

4. Out of the Shadows - With emerging star running back Cam Akers lost for the season with an Achilles injury, Darrell Henderson Jr. becomes RB1 in what should be one of the NFL's most explosive offenses.

3. Speed to Burn - After playing for three teams on the east coast during his 13-year career, can former All-Pro receiver and Long Beach native DeSean Jackson return home and - at age 34 - give head coach Sean McVay the deep threat he has long coveted?

2. Dominant Defense - With two of the league's top defenders in defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, can former Buccaneers' head coach and new coordinator Raheem Morris take L.A. to the next level?

1. Dirty Dozen - After a fruitless (no division titles, 0 playoff wins) 12 years in Detroit, star quarterback Matthew Stafford joins a talented team only three years removed from a Super Bowl.