Rams Injury News: Updates on Raymond Calais, Tremayne Anchrum

Updates on Raymond Calais and Tremayne Anchrum, following their injuries in the Rams vs. Raiders preseason matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams left the second preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with two players suffering injuries: running back/kick returner Raymond Calais and offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum.

Calais suffered an ankle/foot injury in the third quarter when he was rolled up on, forcing him to miss the remainder of the contest. Coach Sean McVay said after the game that Calais will need to undergo surgery.

“With Calais, I think he got his foot pretty bad that he’s going to require surgery,” McVay said.

Calais appeared to be fourth in line among the running back room and with him now out, that marks the second injury to the group of running backs as Cam Akers will miss the season due to a torn Achilles.

Meanwhile, Anchrum's update seems more encouraging despite his exit in the second half as a result of an ankle injury. McVay said after the game that he believes Anchrum will be OK following the ankle scare.

“Anchrum, I believe he’ll be OK," McVay said. "He just kind of got his ankle rolled up on a little bit, but I think he’s going to be OK."

Anchrum, a seventh-round pick of the Rams in the 2020 NFL Draft, has shown promise as a player who can develop into a swing tackle, presumably.

As a rookie last season, Anchrum didn't see the field much, playing just three snaps on offense compared to his 51 snaps on special teams.

