Rams Injury News: OLB Leonard Floyd And Others

On Monday, coach Sean McVay provided injury news on four players.

Training camp has been up and running for three weeks and the Rams have logged one preseason game thus far. During that span, the injury bug has already begun making its rounds up and down the Rams' roster.

Three rookies — cornerback Robert Rochell, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and wide receiver Ben Skowronek — have all undergone surgery through the early stages of training camp.

On Monday, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd left practice early after having trainers tend to his ankle.

“It seems like it’s good, but we want to get a little further evaluation on it,” McVay said of Floyd.

Meanwhile, McVay also shared that wide receiver Trishton Jackson suffered a knee injury Saturday night, which led to a missed practice on Monday.

Also, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and defensive end Eric Banks both missed practice with sore backs. McVay stated that Banks' injury was not worrisome.

As the Las Vegas Raiders come to town on Wednesday for a two-day joint practice, the Rams will hold a walk-through on Tuesday.

The Rams will also face the Raiders on Saturday, August 21 at 7:00 P.M. PT inside SoFi Stadium for their second preseason game.

