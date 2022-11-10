Skip to main content

'Pumped' or 'Pressure?' Matthew Stafford Backup QB John Wolford on New Rams Role

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford could be tasked with keeping LA's postseason hopes alive on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

As if The Cardinals and Rams kickoff from SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

F1B89BE8-E6A7-4ECF-B75F-F797DD2B2A56
Play

Pop-Quiz, Hotshot: Re-Introducing Rams’ QB John Wolford

The ex-starting quarterback of the Arizona Hotshots (of the now-defunct AAF) may get the nod for the Rams in place of the injured Matthew Stafford.

By Mike D'Abate
USATSI_16886210
Play

Cardinals Star DB Budda Baker OUT vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals will not have their starting safety Budda Baker on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

By Harrison Reno
matthew stafford 1111
Play

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Enters Concussion Protocol, Kyler Murray Day-to-Day

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Ram Digest Staff

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.