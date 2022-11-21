Rams Rocky Ride: Sean McVay Says LA 'Can't Jump Off Rollercoaster' After Loss vs. Saints

The past year for the Los Angeles Rams has been a thrilling ride to say the least.

An run to Super Bowl LVI saw a fair share of exciting finishes before the Rams fittingly earned the Lombardi Trophy after a game-winning drive in the big game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the ride has lost its fun and had its bumps, bruises, turns and downright forgettable moments since then. The Rams are now 3-7 after Sunday's 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome and all but out of hope of even contending for the postseason, let alone making it back to the Super Bowl.

"We're all professionals here," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "This is our job. These are some challenging times, but you can't jump off the rollercoaster. You gotta be able to stay on track."

Already without star receiver Cooper Kupp, who was placed on IR after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, things got worse for the Rams against New Orleans after quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the third quarter and never returned after being evaluated for a concussion. He missed the game against Arizona due to a concussion as well.

With injuries, losses and embarrassment stacking up, saying it "feels bad" might be an understatement for a competitor like McVay, as the words he'd probably prefer to use could earn him a fine in the mail.

Rollercoasters are supposed to be fun. But not this time around.

"Right now it feels bad," McVay said. "It's not fun, there's nothing that's fun about it. But what you can't do is you can't stop. You've gotta be able to continue to keep pushing because these lessons will be beneficial, even though it may not seem like that right now."

The Rams have some optimistic takeaways from Sunday's loss, though there's hardly any reason to celebrate moral victories. LA, which has had an abysmal rushing offense all season, rushed for a season-high 148 yards and saw some life in the passing game before Stafford's exit.

But moral victories are likely the only victories that will be easy to come by for the Rams over the next couple of weeks. LA will visit the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in Week 12 before hosting the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Sunday, Dec. 4.

