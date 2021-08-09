Hall of Fame: Former Rams WR Torry Holt Next?

Is Torry Holt destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022?

Former Rams standout Isaac Bruce was just enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. And that introduces another question: Is Torry Holt Hall of Fame worthy?

In 2021, Holt was named as one of 15 finalists but wound up missing the cut as one of the inductees. In fact, that was Holt's second time being a finalist, meaning he might be on the brink of eventually getting in.

Holt finished his 11-year career with 920 catches for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns, spending 10 seasons with the St. Louis Rams. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and voted an All-Pro once.

Holt was heavily involved in the 'Greatest Show on Turf' offense that featured Kurt Warner, Marshall Fulk and Bruce — all of which are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Together, Bruce and Holt helped form the league's most feared offense, which resulted in a Super Bowl XXXIV victory.

Holt's resume also includes the NFL receiving yards leader (2000, 2003) and receptions leader (2003). He was named to the 2000s All-Decade Team, noting how dominant he was over a 10-year stretch.

Among all-time rankings, Holt sits 16th in receiving yards, eighth in receiving yards per game and 21st in receptions.

While the back of Holt's trading card hasn't propelled him as a lock Hall of Famer, it would be a letdown to not see him get his moment in Canton.

