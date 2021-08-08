Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce to The Scout Who Doubted Him: "How Ya Like Me Now"

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce gave a steady dose of thank yous during his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement speech — crediting all the people who’ve impacted his life. To the lord, his father Jesse Bruce, his mother Karetha Bruce, his former teammates, his hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and several others. Bruce did his best to recognize them all.

However, he noted that his iPad that had everyone listed so that he could formally thank them without forgetting someone — was removed prior to him walking up to the stage.

“We’re going to roll with it,” Bruce said. "This is coming from the heart.”

Bruce showed true compassion all throughout. But one thing, in particular, he wanted to make sure he didn’t leave out, was taking a jab at the former scout who doubted him shortly before entering the NFL.

“To the nameless voice that called me two weeks before the draft in 1994 to let me know that the NFL wasn’t checking for me. They didn’t like me," Bruce said. "They liked more of NFL legends Bert Emanuel and Ryan Yarborough. I know you’re alive, I know you're listening. I prayed God (would) keep you alive for this day. My message to you is — rap legend Kool Moe Dee wanted me to ask you: 'How Ya Like Me Now?'”

Bruce's 942 receptions, 14,109 yards and 84 touchdowns — during his time with the Rams — ranks first in team history.

Bruce now joins Hall of Fame teammates, Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace and Kurt Warner into Canton, Ohio — all of which were members of the Super Bowl XXXIV team.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.