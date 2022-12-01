Rams Clean Out Odell Beckham Jr.'s Locker Amid Cowboys Rumors

13 weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams have finally given up hope on resigning Odell Beckham Jr.

Greg Beacham of the Associated Press revealed on Wednesday via Twitter that the former locker for the free-agent wide receiver was no more.

"The locker that has had Odell Beckham Jr's name on it at the Rams' training complex since last season is now blank again," Beacham said. "They are no longer saving OBJ's spot."

Beckham, 30, joined the Rams in November of last year after leaving the Cleveland Browns. Beckham was an instrumental piece - maybe the missing piece - on a Super Bowl team. In 12 games as a Ram, Beckham recorded 593 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 catches.

Now back on the open market, Beckham seems to have already narrowed down his choices to three. The Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, and the Buffalo Bills. What do all three have in common? They are all contenders.

The Rams have taken themselves out of contention not only for the playoffs but for Beckham as well.

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from S.I. Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.