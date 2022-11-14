In the Los Angeles Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, it was more of the same story, with the offense struggling to find any rhythm.

No, starting backup quarterback John Wolford in place of an injured Matthew Stafford didn't make things easier, but Sunday's performance was in line with how they've looked all season long.

However, Wolford was not happy with the Rams' performance, especially some of their missed opportunities towards the end of the game.

“It’s cliché, but it's come down to execution and we had some opportunities on third down that, shot to Allen Robinson, got to stay on the field," Wolford said. "That's what it comes down to. We didn’t execute well enough in those next drives and that’s why we didn't move the ball.”

Wolford played about as well as you would expect a backup quarterback to play, completing 24-of-36 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown and interception in the loss.

Prior to a garbage time touchdown to make it a 27-17 game, the Rams had punted and Wolford was intercepted which helped the Cardinals score 10 straight points and put the game out of reach.

Now, with the Rams not completely eliminated from the playoffs but their odds greatly diminished, they must find some semblance of life on offense to finish out the season.

Until they do, it'll be nothing but uninspiring offensive performances on a weekly basis.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.