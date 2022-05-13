Skip to main content

Rams' Preseason Opponents Revealed: Super Bowl Rematch and Potential Super Bowl Preview?

A look at who the Rams will be playing this preseason.

We are officially 118 days away from the start of the Rams season, as the defending Super Bowl champions will welcome the Buffalo Bills to SoFi stadium to kick off the 2022 NFL season. 

The Rams will look to run it back and win a second straight Super Bowl, becoming the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots who did it in 2003-2004. 

However, before they can embark on their journey to win a second straight Super Bowl, the Rams will have three preseason games to fine tune things and get a look at potential fringe roster guys in live game action. 

Their three preseason games will be "at" the Chargers, home against the Texans and a road game against the Bengals to wrap things up before the season starts. 

While the Rams are "at" the Chargers to open the preseason, it won't be a true road game as the teams share SoFi stadium. However, there is a Super Bowl rematch and a potential Super Bowl preview, with the Rams taking on both the Bengals and Chargers this preseason.

It is unlikely that guys like Stafford, Kupp, Ramsey and the rest of the stars see much of the field beyond the first half of the Chargers game this preseason, coming off a long season and aiming to prevent injuries. However, the Rams will still look to work out any potential kinks that have formed over the offseason, as well as work in their new additions, as they ramp things up in their pursuit of another Super Bowl. 

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford

robinson ramsey

Jalen Ramsey defends a pass against Allen Robinson.

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

