Losing a starting quarterback to injury is never easy, especially when the injury could be long-term. But, unfortunately, the Los Angeles Rams are dealing with that as Matthew Stafford continues to miss time due to a neck problem.

In his absence, the Rams have called upon both backups, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, with unsatisfying results. L.A. is on a six-game losing streak, having played three different quarterbacks due to injuries, and looking to potentially prepare to play a fourth quarterback, Baker Mayfield, after claiming him off waivers Tuesday.

Mayfield started six games for the Carolina Panthers, going 1-5, before being cut by the Panthers on Monday. The former No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns was shipped off to Carolina in the offseason for a conditional fifth-round pick, which could've become a fourth-rounder if he played 70 percent of snaps, which he did not.

Now in L.A., in a time of instability due to injuries, Mayfield could bring stability - relatively speaking - back to the position if all goes well.

With the Rams preparing for Thursday night's game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, it is unlikely Mayfield will see the field with such a quick turnaround after joining the team Tuesday.

But, as for what the signing means for Wolford and Perkins, offensive coordinator Liam Coen put it best.

"That's just the nature of the business,'' Coen said. "For us as an organization, as an offense, the goal is to win football games, and we need to put the right guy out there to win football games."

Mayfield now becomes the latest entry in that "right guy'' scramble.''

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from S.I. Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.