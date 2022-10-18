Skip to main content

Rams Roster: Cowboys Ex Signs, Takk McKinley & Joe Noteboom Moves

Rams shuffle roster, losing Takk McKinley and Joe Notebook but adding a former Dallas Cowboys lineman.
The Los Angeles Rams don't have a game this week, but that doesn't mean they don't have needs.

The Rams are making roster moves as they enter the NFL bye week at on Tuesday they engineered a quartet of changes. Those are ...

*The shift of offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, who is out for the year after tearing his Achilles, part of the Rams' "unbelievable'' back luck in the O-line.

*The signing of veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe - a former Dallas Cowboys swing tackle and NFL part-time starter - off of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

*The release of edge rusher Takk McKinley, a one-time standout who was signed last month.

*The placing of defensive back Grant Haley on the Reserve/Injured list.

In the case of McKinley, a former first-round pick in the NFL Draft, his recent signing in L.A. may have been spoiled by a sideline conflict during the Rams game against the Niners earlier this month.

In the case of the 6-8, 325-pound Nsekhe, at 36, he has experience and has made 17 starts over the course of his NFL career. He has not played a game this season after spending much of the offseason unsigned before hooking on with the Colts practice squad, but he did suited up for 12 games with his adopted hometown Cowboys in 2021.

