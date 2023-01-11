Rams Ex Andrew Whitworth on Sean McVay Rumors: 'I'd Be Shocked'

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has confirmed that he's not done coaching.

However, his status for next season remains unconfirmed and "in limbo" as of now, as rumors of a potential transition to the broadcast booth have been swirling since the Rams won the Super Bowl last year.

Former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth developed a strong relationship with McVay before retiring himself after winning a ring to take his talents to TV.

He made an appearance Tuesday on "The Rich Eisen Show" and discussed in detail his experiences with McVay. Whitworth admitted he'd be "shocked" regarding McVay's retirement rumors, but not in a way that should scare Rams fans.

"I'd be shocked to see him not leading a group of men, playing this game that he loves so much," Whitworth said. "It's just hard for me to imagine him not leading rooms."

The Rams were the near definition of first-to-worst this season. With a 5-12 record, LA secured the most losses by a defending champion in league history.

Amid numerous injuries to star players and the offensive line, it clearly was a year of adversity for McVay and company.

"It was a tough year for that entire organization," Whitworth said. "It was tough on him, it was tough and everyone in that building."

But should he decide to take his career to the broadcast booth, Whitworth, like many others, feels McVay would kill it due to the leadership traits he's displayed since arriving to LA.

"He will absolutely be exceptional at that, he will be unbelievable," Whitworth said. " ... One of the most impressive things about him when he took the job is his ability to capture a room and lead a group of people, I thought was just so rare."

The Rams now have an offseason of uncertainty ahead of them, with McVay at the center of it all.

