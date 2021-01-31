Gunslinger Matthew Stafford gives Rams' Sean McVay playmaker at QB

In search of a playmaker at the quarterback position, the Los Angeles Rams appeared to have landed one on Saturday.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams traded former No. 1 overall draft pick Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

Along with Goff, the Rams sent the Lions two, future first-round selections and a third-round pick. The trade cannot become official until the start of free agency in March.

According to the report, the Rams will send the Lions a third-round pick in 2021, a first-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023

Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead refused to commit to Goff as the team’s quarterback moving forward at season's end, only saying Goff would have competition for the job in the upcoming season.

Likely helping to accelerate the trade was Snead’s relationship with recently hired Lions GM Brad Holmes, who served as the director of college scouting for the Rams.

Turnovers and inconsistent play had been an issue for Goff last year, as he finished with a combined 17 turnovers in 2020.

Goff also threw for a season-low 20 touchdown passes last season. Per Next Gen Stats, Goff completed 55-of-118 passes (46.6 percent) for 619 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions when pressured during the regular season.

Goff also missed the final game of the regular season due to a broken right thumb on his throw hand. Even though he was deemed healthy enough to play, McVay chose to start backup John Wolford instead of Goff in the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Goff suited up for the game and later came in when Wolford suffered a neck injury, leading the Rams to a win.

The Rams receive another former No. 1 overall selection in Stafford, who turns 33 on Feb. 7.

Stafford has two years and $43 million in total compensation left on his deal

In 12 seasons with the Lions, Stafford completed 63 percent of his passes for 45,109 passing yards, with 282 touchdowns and 144 interceptions.

Last season, Stafford completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

With the Lions hiring a new head coach in Dan Campbell, Stafford asked the organization to trade him and Detroit acquiesced, agreeing to a mutual parting of ways.

In Stafford, McVay gets a playmaker at quarterback and someone who will take better care of the football.

However, Stafford is 0-3 in the playoffs, while Goff is 3-3 in the playoffs, helping to lead the Rams to a Super Bowl after the 2018 season.