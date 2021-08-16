Rams Transaction News Ahead of Tuesday's Cutdown Deadline

NFL teams have until Tuesday, August 17 at 4 P.M. ET until their 90-man roster must be cut down to 85 players.

On Monday, ahead of the cutdown deadline, the Rams have announced via the team website that they've waived kicker Austin MacGinnis, linebacker Derrick Moncrief, offensive tackle Ryan Pope, defensive end Maximilian Roberts and defensive tackle George Silvanic.

The Rams just played their first preseason game in which they sidelined 38 players against the Chargers. The first cutdown deadline shouldn't play into McVay's preseason game-planning much, but as other cutdown deadlines approach, he may be forced to scale things back a bit and have more players dress out on game days.

Following Tuesday's first cutdown of 85 players, it will then be followed up by an 80-player deadline on Aug. 24 and 53 players by Aug. 31.

