Sean McVay Details How Rams WR Ben Skowronek is 'Getting Better' in Training Camp

Offensively, the Los Angeles Rams do not have a shortage of weapons to work with. The superstar duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are set to link up for a second season together, hoping they can repeat last season's dominance.

Over the offseason the Rams would go out and sign receiver Allen Robinson, giving Stafford yet another weapon to work with while opening the playbook for coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

However, while Kupp and Robinson will undoubtedly dominate the stat sheets and target shares, the Rams' receiver room is surprisingly deep. Among those behind Kupp and Robinson that could see an increased role is second-year receiver Ben Skowronek.

While Skowronek did not see much action as a receiver in his rookie season, McVay acknowledged the impact he had for the team.

"He's always been a great contributor on special teams," McVay said. "He has the ability to really run, he's a tough physical player."

Skowronek did not make a huge impact in 2021 and his stats, which don't jump off the page, reflect that. He hauled in only 11 receptions for 133 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per reception.

As he enters his second season in the NFL, Skowronek has made noticeable improvements which McVay offered praise for.

"He's just getting better at playing receiver and he's gotten a lot of reps," McVay said. "He had one of his best practices as a Ram yesterday where he showed up, did a lot of really good things without the ball, and made a lot of plays with the ball."

"He's really just been building up where the more he's played, the better he's played. and the more confident and comfortable he is operating within the framework of whatever ‘we are doing, whether it's passing the ball or running it."

Skowronek might not make a huge impact on the stat sheet for the Rams this season, but the second-year receiver continues to get better. As training camp continues and the season progresses though, look for Skowronek to potentially receiver a bigger role in the offense.

