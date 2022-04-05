Skip to main content

Rams Sean McVay Reveals Appeal of Bobby Wagner Signing

Rams head coach Sean McVay reveals what new linebacker Bobby Wagner brings to his new team

The Rams fielded one of the best defenses in the NFL in the 2021 season, which was a key contributor to their Super Bowl run. With superstars like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller leading the way, the Rams' defense was an elite unit in 2021. 

However, the Rams would lose a key member of that defense, as Von Miller would sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, leaving the Rams to fill a hole on defense. 

Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald

Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey

Von Miller

Von Miller

That is where Bobby Wagner comes in, as the Rams signed the star linebacker to a five-year, $50 million contract. No, Wagner and Von Miller do not play the same position, as Miller is an outside linebacker while Wagner lines up inside. 

However, while Wagner may not play the same position as Miller, his impact on the Rams' defense will be immediately noticeable. 

“We’re losing some big-time locker room leaders, when you look at what Andrew Whitworth meant to our football team, when you lose a player like what Von Miller‘s meant, I thought Eric Weddle’s leadership during the playoff run was vital,” McVay said. “And to be able to have a guy that will be thrust into a leadership role based on the nature of how you communicate from that middle linebacker spot, but then also just who he is as a human being, there’s a lot of positives, a lot of reasons you can be excited about Bobby joining the Rams.”

wagner

Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner

Wagner, who spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, will come in and be an instant contributor to a Rams team looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions. While there is no telling how successful Wagner will be statistically as a Ram, there is no doubt that McVay believes he is a perfect leader for the locker room. 

