Bitter Bobby: Rams New LB Wagner Calls Seahawks Contract Excuse 'Weak'

After spending a decade starring with the Seattle Seahawks, Bobby Wagner will now face his frienemies twice a year as a newly-christened member of the Los Angeles Rams.

And he'll do so with some motivation. Maybe even some bitterness. All with what he terms "a cherry on top.''

The All-Pro linebacker and Seattle cap casualty signed a surprisingly affordable deal to play for his hometown Rams, all of what came only after him learning of his release by Seattle, he said, via social media. The Seahawks have taken the blame for the miscommunication, claiming that the fact that Wagner serves as his own agent made the process “somewhat awkward.”

Wagner, of course, disagrees.

“I think after 10 years, I think it’s just simple communication,” Wagner said. “I don’t think it had to be that difficult. ... When they said it was because I represented myself, I feel like that was weak. I don’t feel like me representing myself, whether I had an agent or whether I didn’t have an agent, I still felt like that was a conversation that they could have had. That’s where I stand with it. I’m not going to dwell on it. It’s changed. They’ve already moved on. I’ve already moved on, so it is what it is at this point.

"I ended up in a great place.”

But that does not mean the eight-time Pro Bowler is putting the Seattle experience completely behind him. Rather, it seems he's ready to use a pinch of bitterness to inspire him when in 2022 his new Rams team goes up against NFC West foe Seattle twice.

As for facing his former team? Wagner said facing the Seahawks twice a year is “the cherry on top.”

"Playing the Seahawks twice a year was the cherry on top," Wagner said. "And I’ll make sure they see me every time we play them. Y’all know where I’m at, and I’ll tell them, it won’t be a quiet game for me.”