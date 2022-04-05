Skip to main content

Bitter Bobby: Rams New LB Wagner Calls Seahawks Contract Excuse 'Weak'

Wagner said facing the Seahawks twice a year is “the cherry on top.”

After spending a decade starring with the Seattle Seahawks, Bobby Wagner will now face his frienemies twice a year as a newly-christened member of the Los Angeles Rams.

And he'll do so with some motivation. Maybe even some bitterness. All with what he terms "a cherry on top.''

The All-Pro linebacker and Seattle cap casualty signed a surprisingly affordable deal to play for his hometown Rams, all of what came only after him learning of his release by Seattle, he said, via social media. The Seahawks have taken the blame for the miscommunication, claiming that the fact that Wagner serves as his own agent made the process “somewhat awkward.”

Wagner, of course, disagrees.

USATSI_17445046
mcv wag
USATSI_17445055

“I think after 10 years, I think it’s just simple communication,” Wagner said. “I don’t think it had to be that difficult. ... When they said it was because I represented myself, I feel like that was weak. I don’t feel like me representing myself, whether I had an agent or whether I didn’t have an agent, I still felt like that was a conversation that they could have had. That’s where I stand with it. I’m not going to dwell on it. It’s changed. They’ve already moved on. I’ve already moved on, so it is what it is at this point.

NFL Draft: One Mistake Rams Can't Make

The Rams are without a first or second-round pick and have some significant holes to fill.

USATSI_17445055
Play

First Look: New LB Bobby Wagner In Rams Uniform

The Rams took to Twitter on Monday to offer fans a look at Wagner in a Rams jersey.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Aaron Donald Confirms Rams Plans; 'Hungry' For Another Super Bowl

Aaron Donald is 'hungry' to make another Super Bowl push with the Los Angeles Rams.

"I ended up in a great place.”

But that does not mean the eight-time Pro Bowler is putting the Seattle experience completely behind him. Rather, it seems he's ready to use a pinch of bitterness to inspire him when in 2022 his new Rams team goes up against NFC West foe Seattle twice.

As for facing his former team? Wagner said facing the Seahawks twice a year is “the cherry on top.”

"Playing the Seahawks twice a year was the cherry on top," Wagner said. "And I’ll make sure they see me every time we play them. Y’all know where I’m at, and I’ll tell them, it won’t be a quiet game for me.”

