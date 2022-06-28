Rams & ‘Super’ Cooper Kupp Lead ESPYs Nominations

ESPN has unveiled its nominees for this year’s ESPYs, and a Los Angeles Rams standout - and indeed, the entire Rams franchise - figures to be center stage.

Cooper Kupp is a natural for the list of honorees, as both maybe the most productive wide receiver in the NFL last season … a season topped by him winning the MVP on behalf of a Rams team that captured the Super Bowl trophy.

Additionally, the Rams’ title puts the franchise itself on the short list of ESPY nominees.

The event, which will air live on July 20 at 5 p.m. PT on ABC from Los Angeles, will be celebrating major sports achievements from all arenas, will be remembering unforgettable moments, and will be honoring the leading performers and performances. Fan voting for all categories is now open on EPSYs.com through Sunday, July 17.

Top nominees include NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Curry, Allyson Felix, Chloe Kim and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, all part of a long list of notable nominations from the NFL and well beyond.



Part of the annual fun of the ESPYS: Top celebrities not just from the world of sports but also celebrities from the world of entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” “Best Breakthrough Athlete,” “Best Record Breaking Performance,” “Best Championship Performance,” and “Best Comeback Athlete.”

The complete list of 2022 nominees can be viewed here.