Rams Defense Sending 'Boogie Man' After Tom Brady Says Coach Raheem Morris

The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a fair amount of similarities this season, with both teams seen as favorites in the NFC but struggling out of the gate.

With the Rams sitting at 3-4 and the Buccaneers sitting at 3-5 and set to play each other, a win this Sunday could help either team turn their season around and get themselves back in the NFC playoff picture.

While the Buccaneers have struggled to get things clicking their quarterback is still Tom Brady, who defensive coordinator Raheem Morris acknowledged won't be easy to stop.

“He’s just different than most people. He’s an alien so to speak,” Morris said. “He’s one of those guys that’s been like that in his league forever. He’s always a doozy to play no matter what’s going on, and it’ll be no different this weekend.”

Of course, Morris does have a plan defensively for the Rams to slow down Brady and the Buccaneers' offense.

“Aaron Donald, he’s the boogie man,” Morris said.“You are going to come in with the ability to get the ball out fast, and that’s something that we’ve dealt with, it’s not new."

"It’s something that just goes on and then you’ve got to play a little coverage, you’ve got to drop back off them a little bit, you’ve got to make them get impatient."

No, a single win over the Buccaneers won't define the Rams' season, but it can give them a surge of adrenaline they so desperately need after floundering out of the gate initially.

Making Brady's life difficult will be the key to doing so, and with Aaron Donald leading the way, the advantage resides with Los Angeles.

