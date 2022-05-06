Three Rams' Players Listed in NFL Top 50 Player Sales List
The NFLPA released the Top 50 Player Sales list for the 2021 season on Thursday, a list that included three Rams players in the top 30.
Aaron Donald was the highest Rams player on the list, as he is ranked 14th for player sales. Following Donald is Matthew Stafford at No. 20 and Cooper Kupp following both of them, just sneaking in the top 30 at No. 29.
It isn't hard to see why all three players were in the top 50, due to both phenomenal individual seasons as well as overall team success in 2021. The duo of Stafford and Kupp combined for 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 145 receptions in the regular season, while Donald posted 84 tackles, including 12.5 sacks.
However, the list included sales through Feb. 28, which would account for the entirety of the Rams' Super Bowl run, which would inevitably boost their sales even more as fans purchased Super Bowl jerseys and other merchandise.
The Rams may very well see even more players crack the top 50 this season, or move up the list even higher, as the team looks to repeat as Super Bowl champions and continue to increase their popularity in Los Angeles.
