Three Rams' Players Listed in NFL Top 50 Player Sales List

Kupp, Donald and Stafford were all in the top 30 of player sales for the 2021 season.

The NFLPA released the Top 50 Player Sales list for the 2021 season on Thursday, a list that included three Rams players in the top 30. 

Aaron Donald was the highest Rams player on the list, as he is ranked 14th for player sales. Following Donald is Matthew Stafford at No. 20 and Cooper Kupp following both of them, just sneaking in the top 30 at No. 29. 

donald

Aaron Donald

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

It isn't hard to see why all three players were in the top 50, due to both phenomenal individual seasons as well as overall team success in 2021. The duo of Stafford and Kupp combined for 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 145 receptions in the regular season, while Donald posted 84 tackles, including 12.5 sacks. 

However, the list included sales through Feb. 28, which would account for the entirety of the Rams' Super Bowl run, which would inevitably boost their sales even more as fans purchased Super Bowl jerseys and other merchandise. 

The Rams may very well see even more players crack the top 50 this season, or move up the list even higher, as the team looks to repeat as Super Bowl champions and continue to increase their popularity in Los Angeles. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald

