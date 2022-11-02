Rams Biggest Losers? CBS Sports Trade Deadline Reactions

With the dust settled on the 2022 NFL trade deadline, it was arguably the most exciting trade deadlines in recent memory. Several teams pushed their chips to the middle of the table for win-now moves, signaling that they were ready to go.

The Los Angeles Rams, though, were not one of those teams. Following a 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday that dropped their record to 3-4, the Rams ultimately didn't make any moves at the deadline.

As a result of their standing pat, CBS Sports dubbed the Rams one of the biggest losers of the trade deadline.

Loser: Los Angeles Rams The Rams were edged out by the 49ers in the race to land Christian McCaffrey. Los Angeles ultimately didn't do anything at the deadline, which means that the Rams will have to rely on their current roster to get themselves out of the hole they're in. Los Angeles, 3-4 following last Sunday's loss, is in need of several positional upgrades, including on the offensive line, receiver and running back. Speaking of running back, the Rams were unable to deal Cam Akers before the deadline -- a missed opportunity, as it appears Akers' working relationship with the team appears to be over.

They supposedly offered a trade package for Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns centered around two first-round picks, but ultimately no deal came to fruition.

On paper, the Rams do have the talent to turn things around and insert themselves into the NFC playoff picture by the end of the season. However, time is running out on their ability to do so, and being good on paper doesn't translate to wins in the win column.

