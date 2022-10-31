WATCH: Ex-Rams Target Christian McCaffrey Strikes Gold in Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, there's nothing spookier than the regular season edition of the San Francisco 49ers.

Behind NFL history from former trade target Christian McCaffrey, the Los Angeles Rams were subjected to only tricks from the San Francisco 49ers, who conjured up 24 unanswered points in a 31-14 victory. Not only did the Rams (3-4) lose ground in an admittedly tight NFC West race but they've now dropped eight consecutive regular season contests against their in-state rivals from the Bay Area, who avenged their loss in January's NFC title game with another sweep of the yearly pair.

It was the newly minted 49er McCaffrey, making his second visit to SoFi Stadium in three weeks, who paced San Francisco's latest triumph: by throwing, catching, and running in one touchdown each, the former Carolina Panther became the first NFL player since another speedy Californian, LaDanian Tomlinson, did so as a member of the San Diego Chargers in 2005.

McCaffrey's magic was part of a 183-yard day after his Carolina coda featured 158 total yards before he was sent to San Francisco (4-4).

This time, however, McCaffrey had the forces of the defending NFC finalists behind him, namely a defense that held Los Angeles to 223 total yards and no second half points. Old enemy Fred Warner was particularly impactful, picking up a dozen tackles with sacks, pass breakup, and two further hits on Matthew Stafford.

The Rams' scoring was limited to Stafford tallies during a 167-yard day through the air. Stafford ran in a score from one-yard out and he later found Cooper Kupp for a 16-yard tally to help the Rams build a 14-10 halftime lead. Alas, Kupp's headlines later became relegated to the medical variety, as a late injury only added to the Rams' growing list of concerns.

Time will tell what lies ahead for Kupp, but the Rams' quest for redemption continues next Sunday when they battle another reeling recent champion in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).

