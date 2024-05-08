Rams News: Major Overhaul at Key Position Suggests Possible Tactical Shift for Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams have completely reinvented their running back corps, to the point where Ryan Anderson of LAFB Network is convinced it could be a sign that head coach Sean McVay is looking to re-prioritize the position in his offensive arsenal. The team has swapped out Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson for Kyren Williams and rookie Blake Corum and new free agent signing Boston Scott.
"But even before the roster revamp, there was a philosophical shift within the Rams coaching staff," Anderson writes. "Simply put, the change entailed a move away from zone-blocking schemes to a much higher usage of gap-blocking. All teams use both, but because the demands on the offensive line are so different, it demands that teams move in one direction or the other. In 2021 the Rams ran 116 gap scheme rushing plays, versus 258 zone runs. By last season, it essentially flipped with 240 gap plays to 149 zone."
As Matthew Stafford, who's 36, continues to age while on a pricey contract, it makes sense that McVay is re-orienting his thinking to emphasize the run game while simultaneously de-emphasizing the passing game, as he looks to return the team to Super Bowl glory.