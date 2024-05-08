Rams News: Intriguing Free Agent Receiver Signs Elsewhere
The Los Angeles Rams have missed out on another free agent wide receiver option.
Former Atlanta Falcons pass catcher Scotty Miller has signed with the radically revised Pittsburgh Steelers, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 26-year-old won a Super Bowl as a fringe role player for the Tom Brady-era Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but made more of an impact in Atlanta. He caught 11 passes for 161 yards and logged two touchdowns in 2023, fourth-best among all Falcons wideouts that season.
He was also utilized as a kick returner in 2023 by the Falcons. It will be intriguing to see how Miller is ultimately utilized in an offense led by one of the team's two new quarterbacks, 35-year-old Russell Wilson or former No. 11 Chicago Bears draft pick Justin Fields.
Los Angeles is still pretty stacked with its top two wideout options for Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford, at least, in veteran Pro Bowler Cooper Kupp and second-year stud Puka Nacua. Demarcus Robinson is currently the team's third wide receiver, and enjoyed a more prolific run with the Rams last year than Miller did with Atlanta, to be fair. He logged 26 receptions for 371 yards and four total touchdowns.
