Rams News: PFWA All-Rookie Teamer Impressing Sean McVay During Offseason Workouts
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for a crucial 2024 season. Many questions hang in the balance for this team, and many come on the ball's defensive side. Losing Aaron Donald to retirement leaves a massive hole for the Rams, and the team is looking for their next leader to step up. The Rams did a great job adding depth on that side of the ball. The returners and new addition will look to fill the massive hole AD left; however, none may be tasked with more than sophomore defensive tackle Kobie Turner.
Turner is coming off an incredible rookie season after the Rams selected him in the third round for the 2023 NFL Draft. He shined brightly in the trenches alongside Donald. With no Donald as a security blanket, all eyes will be on Turner to take his game to the next level. However, Turner seems ready for the challenge, and head coach Sean McVay believes he is ready. McVay said he has been impressed by Turner's growth this offseason during remarks to reporters this week.
"You've seen a guy that works the right way, is so conscientious, understands how to positively push his teammates while bringing them with you. Instead of feeling like all right, I'm kind of giving you the stiff arm. He does a great job, works so hard," McVay said. "He's just going to naturally assert himself every single day. I don't think there's any chance that he doesn't because of the way that he approaches his work. He's the epitome of a growth mindset; I've been really pleased with him and very grateful to work with Kobie."
Turner will look to prove that 2023 was not a fluke. The 25-year-old played great for the Rams, who needed all they could get from him. In his rookie year, Turner played in all 17 games, starting in four, and recorded 57 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, two passes defended, and nine sacks. Turner finished third in the Associated Press 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year behind Texans edge rusher Will Anderson and Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Turner will be looked at to take this defense to another level. The task will be mighty without No. 99, but Turner appears ready for it.
More Rams: Blake Corum Picks GOAT of Running Backs