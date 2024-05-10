Predicting 2024 Primetime Games For Rams
After a surprising playoff appearance last year, the Los Angeles Rams enter the new season ready to prove people wrong once again. This team has all the pieces to make another run and they are a big market team, meaning that they should receive a lot of national attention.
Due to this, they could see themselves playing in more national games across the season. Here are predictions for the primetime games that the Rams will get this season.
1. vs Las Vegas Raiders
In my mock Rams schedule, I had this matchup as the opening Monday Night Football game and I still believe that should be the case. Las Vegas and Los Angeles make for a strong spotlight game to open the new season, giving the Rams a potential chance to bring in primetime very early on if these teams meet at the start of the season.
2. @ New York Jets
Putting Aaron Rodgers up against Matthew Stafford in a primetime spot would be just like the good old days. Now with the Jets and Rams, this could be a great Thursday Night Football matchup for the league. With Rodgers healthy heading into this season, New York could be one of the better teams in the AFC. Plus, anytime New York can go up against Los Angeles, it makes for great watching purposes.
3. @ San Francisco 49ers
This is one of the better rivalries in the entire NFL so it would make sense to put them against one another on a national stage. The game being a road game for the Rams makes things more interesting by the NFL's standards so look for them to be on the road in any primetime matchup with the 49ers.
4. vs Miami Dolphins
This would be an exciting matchup for the NFL to showcase on a national level. Putting Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would be fun and potentially a shootout style of game. This makes for a great primetime matchup between two teams in each conference that made the postseason last year.
