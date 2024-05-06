Rams News: Building an Ideal Mock 2024 Schedule For Los Angeles
With the NFL schedule release expected to take place very soon, potentially in a few days, the Los Angeles Rams are patiently waiting to see when they will take on opponents. While the team knows who they will be playing this coming season, the weekly matchups aren't set whatsoever.
Of course, the Rams would love to get a more friendly schedule but sometimes that isn't always the case. But we have built out what an ideal schedule may look like for the Rams in 2024.
Week 1: vs Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)
Los Angeles gets to start at home this year after playing in Seattle to open last season. They get a fun matchup against the Raiders to kick things off on Monday Night Football. Playing the Raiders in Los Angeles is always an energetic game for both teams and it makes for a great primetime contest.
Week 2: @ Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles heads out on the road for the first time to take on the Seahawks, giving them a chance to start the year with a division win. Seattle may be better than they were a year ago but the Rams typically play them tough. This should be a good game early in the year.
Week 3: @ New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles stays on the road and heads to the Bayou. New Orleans is a great football town and these two teams have much familiarity from their playoff experiences against one another. Nobody really knows how good the Saints will be in 2024 so better to see them early on before they potentially get things clicking.
Week 4: vs San Francisco 49ers
Another divisional game for the Rams and their first one at home. They welcome in the defending NFC Champions to town in what is always a back-and-forth contest between rivals.
Week 5: @ New England Patriots
The Rams head to New England for a rematch of the 2018-19 Super Bowl. Los Angeles should be heavily favored in this matchup but the Patriots did improve this offseason. Look for this game to be in the early window in all likelihood.
Week 6: @ New York Jets (TNF)
Los Angeles stays on the East Coast to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on a short week. This game could prove challenging but makes for great TV between two teams expected to compete next season.
Week 7: Bye Week
Week 8: vs Minnesota Vikings
Los Angeles opens up following the bye week against an upstart Vikings team, giving them a chance to earn a win. While Minnesota may not be an elite team, they can still steal this game if the Rams aren't careful.
Week 9: vs Miami Dolphins (SNF)
One of the more challenging games on the Rams schedule this season, the Dolphins will give them all they can handle on defense. It will be a fun matchup between two teams looking to make statements in their respective divisions.
Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals
The Rams get their first look at the new Cardinals with rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. here. If this team wants any hope to win the NFC West, they will need to grab both games against the Cardinals at a minimum.
Week 11: vs Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles closes down their matchups against the Seahawks here and should be looking to gain more ground in the division. Seattle plays them tough so it will likely be a gritty matchup.
Week 12: vs Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are expected to be one of the better teams in the NFL once again this season so the Rams will need to be ready. This game comes in a tough stretch for Los Angeles but in order to be the best, you need to beat the best.
Week 13: @ Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
What better way than to have a playoff rematch than on Thanksgiving Day? Los Angeles gets their chance for some revenge against the Lions on national TV and a test against one of the best teams in the NFC.
Week 14: vs Buffalo Bills
Closing out the hardest part of the schedule for the Rams is a matchup with the Bills. While they lost talent on the offensive end of the ball, Buffalo still has Josh Allen, which makes this game exciting.
Week 15: @ Chicago Bears
The Rams get their first glance at Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams when they head to Chi-town. This should be a good contest between the two sides, especially since the Bears have heavily improved this offseason.
Week 16: vs Green Bay Packers
The Packers are expected to be a top team in the NFC this season following a surprise run to the divisional playoffs a year ago. Luckily for the Rams, they get them at home so at least they don't have to play at Lambeau Field late in the year.
Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
In their final primetime game of the season, the Rams and 49ers battle it out. This game could ultimately determine division claims, making git a great opportunity for the NFL to market heavily.
Week 18: vs Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles played on the road against the 49ers last season to end the year so the NFL grants them a home game to close things out this time around. Ideally, the Rams would love to have a game against Arizona here, potentially giving them an "easier" matchup if they need a win for playoff purposes. While the Cardinals may be improved, they are likely the worst team in the NFC West.
