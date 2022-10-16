Rams 'Done' With Cam Akers; Christian McCaffrey Trade Cost 'Multiple 1st-Round Picks'?

Running back Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams are "done'' with each other, an NFL source tells RamDigest/SI, which will lead to the team attempting to trade him.

Meanwhile, as speculation grows about the possibility that the Carolina Panthers are willing to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey - who happens to be playing against the Rams today - we now have a reason for L.A. to not bother too much with that concept.

Famously, the Rams have a "go-for-it'' mindset ("F them picks!'') when it comes to trying to acquire big-time help. But NFL Network is now suggesting that the Panthers are ready to listen to offers for McCaffrey at a cost of "multiple first-round picks.'' (Depending on how one interprets the wording in the report.)

We doubt the Rams would be very interested there. And because the Rams do not own a first-rounder until 2024, we doubt the Panthers see this as a match.

McVay was asked this weekend if, in the wake of the club "working through some things'' with the absent Akers, who is absent due not to "personal reasons'' but for "philosophical football reasons,'' that means the Rams might be in the market for another running back?

“I don’t know,” McVay said. “I wouldn’t say 'no' ever. We’ll always explore options if we feel like there’s chances to upgrade.''

We believe the 2-3 Rams, with an offense stuck in a ditch, will indeed "explore options.'' But we also believe that just as the Akers match with the Rams seems over, a McCaffrey match with the Rams is not likely in the cards.

