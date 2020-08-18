Rams Training camp, Day 1: Jared Goff spins it

A recap of Tuesday’s practice at Rams training camp:

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Reporters got their first chance to see all the work Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff has been putting in on display in his team’s fully padded practice.

Goff shined. He showed good accuracy and anticipation in the pocket and on the run. And if he didn’t have anything, Goff pulled the ball down and scrambled for big games.

Head coach Sean McVay also said he liked how his starting quarterback got his team quickly in and out of the huddle. The only hiccup for Goff was an interception by rookie safety Terrell Burgess on a deep ball.

“He made completions, made good decisions and took what the defense gave him consistently,” McVay said. “I thought we got in and out of the huddle the right way. It was on track for doing things with the standards that we have set, and I thought it started with his performance today.”

PLAY OF THE DAY

There were a handful to chose from, but we will go with Darious Williams’ interception of John Wolford on a deep ball intended for Trishton Jackson.

Williams’ pick was the first of back-to-back interceptions by the Rams’ defense, with the second one the Burgess takeaway.

“At this point of the season to see the secondary as on point as they are is definitely a good sight,” defensive lineman Michael Brockers said.

Rookie Van Jefferson also was impressive on Tuesday, running polished routes and creating consistent separation during 1-on-1 drills. Jefferson also caught a nice deep ball for a touchdown from Wolford behind Williams.

MATCHUP OF THE DAY

Rookie Cam Akers squared up with Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey after a decent game, and the two Florida State product’s had a big collision along the sideline.

Both Akers and Ramsey playfully talked smack as the two made their way back to the huddle.

Akers looked the part during practice. He showed that he’s a natural hands catcher in individual route running drills and also displayed good patience, with an ability to burst through the hole once he found a seam in the defense.

Akers, Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson Jr. all got reps with the starters during team drills.

ROLL CALL

McVay said second-year safety Taylor Rapp has a knee issue that kept him out of practice on Tuesday, but he feels good about the University of Washington being on the right track to getting out on the field soon.

McVay also said outside linebacker Justin Lawler got his foot stepped on and is being evaluated.

Brockers said a high ankle injury he suffered last year is good to go, and he’s able to go full speed. Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, on reserve/non-football injury list with an undisclosed healthy issue, was at practice watching today with his position group.

The five offensive lineman working with the starters included Andrew Whitworth at left tackle, Joe Noteboom at left guard, Austin Blythe at center, Austin Corbett at right guard and Rob Havenstein at right tackle.

YOU DON’T SAY

“I just wanted to make sure that I didn’t come off as a total tool, with my shirt off at my house in the pool” – McShay, when asked about what he thought about his first appearance on “Hard Knocks.”