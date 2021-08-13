Rams Injury News on S Nick Scott

The Los Angeles Rams will be without a member of their secondary for a month.

Rams safety Nick Scott did not practice on Thursday and head coach Sean McVay provided context regarding his absence.

"It's a little bit of the sprain of the knee and he'll probably be out for the next month," McVay said following Thursday's practice. "The goal is to have him ready for the Bears game."

Scott, the third-year player out of Penn State, served as a rotational piece among the team's secondary last season. With youth being a common theme at the safety position for the Rams this season — and Scott having got his feet wet last season — his availability will be one to monitor as the Week 1 opener approaches.

Scott is expected to anchor down the free safety spot behind Jordan Fuller.

The Rams will open the season against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 12. With a month recovery time for Scott's return, that would put him ready just days before Week 1.

