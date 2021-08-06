Pro Football Hall of Fame Profile: WR Isaac Bruce

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A vital part in the "Greatest Show on Turf," Isaac Bruce's Hall of Fame career consists of 14 seasons with the Rams, including an essential part in the team's only Super Bowl victory.

Known for his detailed route-running and immense professionalism, Bruce ranks 13th all-time in receptions and fifth in receiving yards.

Bruce will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, part of the 2020 class. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruce will give his Hall of Fame speech this weekend on Saturday, August 6, 2021.

The Foundation of Bruce's Career

Born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bruce graduated from Dillard High School, where he led his team to the 1989 Florida State 4-A Championship, earning an All-County selection.

Following his high school career, Bruce attended West Los Angeles College and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Memphis.

Capping off his college career at Memphis, Bruce posted a school record of 74 catches, 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns in 1993. Bruce was the first Memphis receiver to post a 1,000-yard season, making his mark known in the school record books.

Bruce will be the only player from the University of Memphis to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Becoming a Member of the Rams

Bruce was selected 33rd overall by the Rams in the 1994 NFL Draft. He signed his rookie contract which included a three-year, $1.75 million deal.

Bruce's NFL Start

In Bruce's rookie year, he hauled in just 44 catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns. However, from that moment forward, it was a turning point for the former Memphis standout.

Bruce broke out during his sophomore campaign in St. Louis, recording 119 grabs, over 1,700 yards and 13 touchdowns. From then on, Bruce was regarded as one of the best receivers in the game, consistently posting seasons of more than 1,000 yards.

Bruce's Super Bowl Contributions

In 1999, the Rams took home Super Bowl XXXIV. This season specifically, the St. Louis offense is recognized as arguably the most lethal attack the game of football has seen.

En route to the Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Tennessee Titans, Bruce recorded six receptions for 162 yards and a score. Bruce's success on the big stage of the Super Bowl was not out of the norm, as it was the second time in three playoff games that he eclipsed 100 receiving yards and a touchdown scored.

The Hall of Fame Resume

- 1x Super Bowl champion (XXXIV)

- 1x second-team All-Pro

- 4x Pro Bowler

- 1,024 career receptions

- 15,208 career receiving yards

- 91 career touchdowns

- NFL receiving yards leader (1996)

- Second wide receiver in NFL history to reach 15,000+ receiving yards

- National Sportsmanship Award (2006)